EXCLUSIVE: Apne 2 to roll in mid 2022; Director Anil Sharma will kickstart Gadar 2’s next schedule in March

By the end of 2020, Dharmendra had officially announced a sequel to his 2007 sports-drama Apne. The movie was headlined by Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and while the trio will feature in part 2 as well, this time they are also joined by Sunny’s son Karan. On the day of the announcement, the Border actor had written on Instagram, “Babaji ke aashirwaad aur aapke pyaar ki wajah se aaj hum vapas ek sath nazar aayenge. Feeling blessed to get a chance to work with my father, brother again this time with my son.”

Pinkvilla now has some more updates on this much awaited film. We have learnt that director Anil Sharma is gearing up to start shooting for the film by mid-2022. “The plan is to start filming by mid this year in Punjab and London. They will finalise on the exact date soon. Apne 2’s script is completely ready, and casting for the rest of the acting team will begin soon. Meanwhile, director Anil Sharma is presently busy with Gadar 2. They are currently prepping for the second schedule of the film, which is to kickstart in March,” informs a source close to the development, adding that a lot of the scheduling also depends on the Covid-19 situation.

Gadar 2’s shoot had begun in late 2021 and the first schedule was wrapped up in December. Confirming the same, Sunny had posted, “Only a fortunate few get to bring amazing characters back to life. Presenting Tara Singh 20 years later! Wrapped the first schedule of #Gadar2. Feeling blessed.” Last month, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bachchan’s Ghoomer being shot in Panchgani; Shivendra Dungarpur joins Shabana and Saiyami