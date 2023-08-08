EXCLUSIVE: If not actor, Koi Mil Gaya star Hrithik Roshan wanted to choose THIS as his career

Koi… Mil Gaya, starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity G Zinta in the lead roles, is celebrating its 20th anniversary today, August 8. The cult classic, directed by Rakesh Roshan, was released in the year 2003, and the film maintains a massive fan base among audiences even today. In the film, Hrithik played the role of a mentally challenged character, and his performance was highly praised by the audience. Recently, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor revealed his childhood ambition and the inspiration behind his dream, which is quite different from what he is today.

Hrithik Roshan reveals what he wanted to become if not an actor

During the exclusive interaction, Hrithik and his daddy cool Rakesh Roshan indulged in a fun fan interaction. When asked by a fan about what he wanted to become as a child if not an actor, the Kaho Na Pyaar Hai actor revealed that he wanted to become an astronaut. “Honestly, I always wanted to be an astronaut. But through an actor I’ve reached half of space toh pahaunch gaya hoon (I’ve reached half of the space)”, he said. WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Hrithik Roshan reveals what inspired him to want to become an astronaut

When asked what was the inspiration behind wanting to become an astronaut, the actor revealed he found the enigma of space highly fascinating. Hrithik said, “I was very fascinated by the mystery of space”. To this, Rakesh Ji added, “So I kept him here and I got Jadoo from space”.

Meanwhile, to make the 20th-anniversary extra special, the makers have re-released the film in theatres across the country.

Work front

Hrithik was last seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. He will be next seen in Fighter which also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover in key roles. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film hit theatres in January 2024. He also has War 2 starring Kiara Advani and Jr NTR.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan recall people saying Koi Mil Gaya won't work: 'They had a problem...'