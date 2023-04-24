EXCLUSIVE: Is Alaya F part of Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan? Here’s what she has to say

Even while Alaya F is busy promoting Ektaa Kapoor’s U Turn, rumours are rife that she is also a part of Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which is headlined by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, when we asked Alaya about her excitement of being a part of this Jackky Bhagnani backed project, here’s what she had to say. “I mean if I am doing that project it would be very exciting. I don’t know,” she keeps it short.

Alaya had made her acting debut in Nitin Kakkar’s Jawaani Jaaneman, which was followed by Shashanka Ghosh’s Freddy co-starring Kartik Aaryan, and Anurag Kashyap’s Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat. The actress says that these are films she resonated with. “These are obviously films that I believed in, some films that I have fought for, like a Jawaani Jaaneman. By fought for I mean tested and met, and you know all of those other things. These are all films that I have loved and wanted to be a part of, and enjoy the process of being a part of, and now people are going to see it. It’s just so exciting and there are so many more coming up,” says Alaya F.

Alaya F on her choice of films

She further adds, “People say brave choices and all of that, I just say these are the choices that have resonated with me, things that people thought I would do good in and things that I thought I wanted to do good in. So the magic happens. Hopefully people like it.”

