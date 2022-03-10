EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor’s Hindi remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum on hold, confirms Jagan Shakti

Last year, Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti had reportedly confirmed that he is directing the Hindi remake of the 2020 Malayalam action-thriller Ayyappanum Koshiyum, and it will see John Abraham reprise Biju Menon’s part, while Arjun Kapoor will play the character essayed by Prithviraj Sukumaran in the original. In fact, Ayyappanum Koshiyum was recently even remade in Telugu with Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati in the lead. Pinkvilla now has an update on the Hindi version of the movie.

We have heard that the film has been put on hold for now. “At present, John is busy with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, as they restarted shooting recently and have taken off for the movie’s international schedule. After Pathaan he has a few more commitments too, and has a packed 2022. Arjun too is busy with prior commitments, while director Jagan Shakti has also moved on to another project,” informs a source close to the development.

The informer further adds, “So for now, the Hindi remake is on hold because of date issues. There is no clarity yet on when they will resurface with the project.” When Pinkvilla reached out to director Jagan Shakti he confirmed the news.

Meanwhile, besides Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, John also has Lakshya Raj Anand’s Attack and Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns in the pipeline. He recently also announced Tehran on his social media handle. “Get set for an action packed Republic Day 2023. Thrilled to announce my next, #Tehran,” read a part of his post on Instagram.

Arjun on the other hand, has Ek Villain Returns with John, Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller, and Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey in his kitty.

