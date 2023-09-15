EXCLUSIVE: Know all about Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi’s extravaganza Jawan success meet

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi’s high-octane actioner Jawan has been wreaking havoc at the box office right from the day it was released in theaters. The film has been smashing records, and the Atlee directorial has created history by raking in Rs 322 crore in its opening week in Hindi Version. The success of Jawan calls for a celebration, and the makers and team Jawan have organized a success meet with the media today. As for fans who are curious about what will happen at the Jawan success meet, we've got you covered!

Everything to know about Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's extravaganza Jawan success meet

From the duration of the event to some amazing live performances-- here's what we know about the Jawan success meet.

Duration of Jawan success meet: The event is expected to be 2 hour long, and will take place in Mumbai this evening.

Anirudh's live performance: Anirudh Ravichander, who has composed the film's soundtrack and background score, will be performing live during the success meet. Yesterday, Anirudh shared a video of him playing Chaleya, and it evoked praises from SRK himself! Needless to say, his performance will be an absolute treat for fans.

Fans' performance: Fans will also likely perform to Jawan song Zinda Banda at the event.

Star cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, the girl squad including Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and the entire star cast of Jawan will be present.

While there's no confirmation about this, but Shah Rukh Khan might also shake a leg to Jawan songs.

About Jawan

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, Jawan cast also includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Yogi Babu, among others. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt also have special appearances in the film.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

