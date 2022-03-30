EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Bhatt REACTS to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s April marriage speculations

Ever since it was reported that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are getting married in April, many speculations around their big day have been doing the rounds. However, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ranbir’s aunt Rima Jain had denied the news. “Nothing that I know of as yet. They will get married but I don’t know when. They will decide and then suddenly you'll will all get to know,” she had said. We now got in touch with Alia’s filmmaker-father Mahesh Bhatt to check on the news.

When asked if rumours of Alia and Ranbir getting married in April are true, he denied the speculations. “Rumours. They have been going on and on for a long long time,” the acclaimed filmmaker keeps it short. In an earlier conversation with us, Rima Jain too had said, “Hum log ne kuch prepare hi nahin kiya toh shaadi kaise itni jaldi hogi (We haven’t prepared anything yet, so how will the wedding happen so soon?). It will be shocking for me also if it’s true. Wedding will definitely happen, but I don’t know when.”

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia recently returned from Varanasi, where they were shooting for the last schedule of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Soon after their return to that bay, the filmmaker officially announced the wrap of the film on social media. Sharing an image with his lead pair on Instagram, Ayan wrote, “And finally… It’s a Wrap! 5 years since we took our first shot on Brahmastra, and we’ve finally filmed our last one! Absolutely incredible, challenging, once-in-a-lifetime journey!!! Some hand of destiny that we finished the shoot of ‘Part One: Shiva’ in Varanasi - a city infused with the spirit of Shiv Bhagwan, and that too at the most sacred Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, allowing us to finish in an atmosphere of purity, joy and blessings. Exciting days ahead, last lap ahead! 09.09.2022 - Here we come!”

