EXCLUSIVE: Ratna Pathak Shah says society is becoming conservative: ‘Look at number of ads for kundali dikhao’

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Ratna Pathak Shah opened up about her 50 years long journey as an actress, the star system, opportunities for women, and our society becoming conservative by the day. “Our society is becoming extremely conservative. I feel that very strongly. We are becoming superstitious, we are being forced into accepting and making religion a very important part of one’s life. Suddenly everyone’s talking about, ‘Karva Chauth ka vrat nai kar rahe hai aap?’. Till today no one has asked me this, last year was the first time someone asked me about it. I said, ‘Pagal hun main?’ Isn’t it appalling that modern educated women do Karva Chauth, praying for the lives of husbands so that they can have some validity in life,” questions Ratna.

The Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actress adds, “So we are going conservative. Look at the number of ads for kundali dikhao, vaastu karao, apna astrologer ko dikhao. Look at the funny ones, like Nithyananda who has got an island somewhere. Every single silly, old Guru from under every rock has jumped out and everyone’s flocking to them. Is this the sign of modern society, and where a rationalist like Dabholkar gets killed in broad daylight and nothing can be done about it. His trial is still going on, and nothing will be done about it.”

Ratna Pathak Shah elaborates, “So we are moving towards an extremely conservative society and the first thing that a conservative society does is clamp down on its women. Look at all the conservative societies in the world.”

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

