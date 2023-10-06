EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday surprise for fans has Atlee-directorial Jawan connection; deets inside

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan shattered numerous box office records and impressed the viewers with massy content. Known for his penchant for surprising fans, Shah Rukh Khan has something in store for his fans, as we have exclusively learned that the King Khan's movie will start streaming on a leading OTT channel on his birthday, November 2. The actor, who refuses to age and still wows everyone with his charisma, will turn 58 this year.

Shooting details of Jawan's announcement promo for OTT

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, Jawan boasts of an elaborate star cast of Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Priyamani, Yogi Babu and Eijaz Khan. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that King Khan's film is set to release on Netflix on his birthday. The Jawan team, along with Shah Rukh Khan will be shooting for this announcement video for their film's OTT release on October 11.

Jawan opens Rs 600 club for Bollywood film in Indian cinema

Directed by Atlee Jawan achieved the remarkable milestone of crossing the Rs 600 crore nett mark in India on its 27th day in theaters. The Hindi version contributed approximately Rs 543.30 crores, with around Rs 59 crores coming from the dubbed versions. Despite a slight drop in numbers after an extended holiday period, the film continues to perform strongly and is expected to run successfully for another month in theaters. Jawan marks the third blockbuster of the year for Shah Rukh Khan after Pathaan and Gadar 2.

A look at Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan's trailer:

About Jawan's plot

Jawan is a film about Shah Rukh Khan's character, Azad, a man driven by a deep-seated desire for justice in society, guided by a promise he made to his mother years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw Kaalee (Vijay Sethupathi), who has caused extreme suffering to many.

Where to watch:

For those who haven't yet watched the film, you can do it in a theatre near you. However, those who prefer consuming content in the comfort of their homes can watch on OTT and celebrate the STAR's birthday.

