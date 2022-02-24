Exclusive: Taapsee Pannu's cricketing biopic, Shabaash Mithu, gets a new release date

Srijit Mukherji’s Shabaash Mithu revolves around a glorious chapter of Indian women’s cricket and its current Test and ODI captain of the women's national cricket team, batter and bowler, Mithali Raj. Chronicling the highs and lows of her journey in women’s cricket, subsequent rise and becoming the only female cricketer to surpass the 7,000 run mark in Women's One Day International matches, her role is played by the immensely talented Taapsee Pannu.

Coinciding with Mithali Raj’s birthday (December 3) Taapsee had released a teaser poster along with the producer, Viacom 18 Studios, announcing the release date of the film as February 4, 2022 – a month ahead of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup (ICC WCWC) 2022. But now the release date of the movie has been postponed to a more exciting date. The ICC WCWC 2022 begins (from March 4 to April 3) in New Zealand with the hosts taking on West Indies while India, led by Mithali Raj, will take on Pakistan on March 6 and the makers are finalising a new release date during this time period.

Says a trade source, “Viacom 18 Studios who has acquired the rights for the sports biographical drama is currently finalising the new release date of Taapsee Pannu’s Shabaash Mithu and that could be any of these dates – from March 18 onwards to April 1. It’s a thrilling chapter in history of women’s cricket in India and the makers are sparing no expense to make sure the audiences love the movie. Director Srijit Mukherji is neck-deep in post-production work with the background music (BGM) and VFX. There are lots of special effects in the movie and BGM too. Srijit and Oscar award-winning film sound designer, sound editor and audio mixer, Resul Pookutty, recently completed a BGM track that included the sound of a bat against the ball. Once PP is complete the release date will be announced.”

The source adds that Shabaash Mithu is not just about cricket but Mithali’s inspirational tale is wonderful for many, including young girls who wish to take up sports as a career. “The talkie portions are complete and principal filming was over by November 9 and the film was shot on Lord's Cricket Ground in London as the attempt is to make it as real to Mithali’s story as possible. Mithali was a gamechanger who has not only completed over 20 years in cricket but received many national and international awards. Taapsee has taken some intense, gruelling coaching lessons in cricket to train herself to play Mithali’s character and people who have seen the rushes have found her a revelation.”

Chief Operating Officer (Viacom 18 Studios), Ajit Andhare says, “Shabaash Mithu has been postponed (from February 4) like many other films in advance completion stages, due to delay in post-production as Omicron hit VFX studios. We are working on it and will soon have a new release plan. The endeavor is to time it with the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup that will start soon in New Zealand.”

Also Read|Taapsee Pannu flaunts her athlete bod as she continues shooting for cricket biopic Shabaash Mithu