EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal & Triptii Dimri kickstart KJo’s next production from today; Second schedule in Delhi

On the auspicious day of Mahashivratri, actors Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri have started shooting for their next romantic-comedy, which is being directed by filmmaker Anand Tiwari and produced by Karan Johar. Anand has earlier helmed the 2018 romcom, Love Per Square Foot, which also had Vicky in the lead alongside Angira Dhar and Ratna Pathak Shah, among many others.

“Vicky and Triptii will be shooting at a Mumbai studio for a month, after which they will head to Delhi and a few other locations in North India. However, the makers will do one final recce there before they roll with their second schedule. The film also features Ammy Virk in a pivotal role. It’s an extremely entertaining and unique script, but also has an important message for the audience. The team did a few readings before they started shooting for the film,” informs a source close to the development. This is the first time that Vicky and Triptii have collaborated for a film.

Anand and Vicky are close friends and have known each other for a long time. Meanwhile, both Vicky and Triptii have an interesting lineup of films ahead. Kaushal has Shashank Khaitan’s next with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar, an untitled film with Sara Ali Khan, Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, and Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama in his kitty. He might even make an appearance in Rajkumar Hirani’s untitled next, which is headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. On the other hand, Tripti has Anvita Dutt’s Qala with Babil Khan.

Also Read | Entertainment LIVE updates: Maha Shivratri wishes, Prabhas' Adipurush release, Akshay's Bachchhan Paandey song