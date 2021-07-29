EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Kriti Sanon on working with Prabhas in Adipurush: ‘He is very chilled out and humble’

Kriti Sanon has an interesting line up of films ahead, including Om Raut’s Adipurush in which she is paired opposite Prabhas. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about working with the Baahubali actor. “I am shooting for Adipurush in bits and parts, I have already shot for two 2 schedules, every month there’s one schedule. After a really long time I’m looking up at someone, so that is there. He’s (Prabhas) pretty tall, and I think when we both are in our respective costumes, it kind of comes out even better,” says Kriti.

She further adds, “I have shot with him in the first schedule, and I am going to shoot with him in the next one. He is a very chilled out person, very humble, a big foodie, and people say that he is shy (and) he doesn’t talk much, but I don’t think it’s true at all. He’s pretty talkative, and I have really got a good equation with him."

Meanwhile, Kriti’s recently released Mimi had leaked on piracy sites. Opening up on the same, the film’s producer Dinesh Vijan says, “We were not affected at all because we were going to go live, and we went live in time. In any case when you go live, piracy happens. But the fact that this film is on Netflix and Jio both, I think whoever wants to see the film is coming and watching it here. The bigger issue happens when you have a theatrical release, and something leaks - that affects a film.”

Vijan further adds, “Initially it should start like us not watching pirated stuff, which is a much larger civic awareness that needs to happen.”

