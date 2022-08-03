Koffee With Karan 7 EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan says the only thing he liked about K3G was Kareena Kapoor Khan

Karan Johar’s Hotstar Specials Koffee With Karan 7 (KWK 7) is one of the most loved shows, and this week’s episode of the chat show will feature Laal Singh Chaddha duo Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. KJO unveiled the promo on Tuesday on Instagram, and captioned the video as, “A duo you Khan-not miss! On the Koffee couch this episode, are two epic Khans and it cannot get more savage than this!”

On the Disney+Hotstar show, while talking about Karan’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G), Aamir said, “The only thing I liked about Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham was Kareena Kapoor Khan,” hinting at his likeness for Kareena’s iconic character ‘Poo’ from the film. Karan asked the superstar, “You have technically not liked any film of mine?” To which Aamir was quick to respond, “But I did like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.”

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham released in 2001, and was headlined by Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Meanwhile, in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the filmmaker had even opened up about his upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. “I am so excited to be working with Dharam ji, Shabana ji, and Jaya aunty - I am really excited. From Dharam ji to Alia Bhatt, the range of talent in the film is phenomenal. Also, we have very exciting actors from Bengali cinema, we have Churni Ganguly, Tota Roy Chowdhury, massive stars and celebrities. They are also in the movie. So we have very exciting actors across the film, so I am really excited about all of them bringing their A game to the table, and I hopefully can justify their presence,” Karan had said.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor reveals enjoying Bawaal co-star Varun Dhawan’s company, admits trusting him a lot