KWK 8 EXCLUSIVE: Orry strikes back at social media trolls; ‘You’re making memes but I am making money’

Karan Johar's popular talk show Koffee With Karan 8 has been a hit among viewers, giving them a glimpse into the lives of their beloved celebrities. As the show approaches its final episode, the makers have released a new promo featuring social media influencers Tanmay Bhat, Danish Sait, Sumukhi Suresh, and Orry.

According to exclusive information by Pinkvilla, Orry will be showcasing his unique style by giving a fitting response to the trolls. Don't miss it!

Orry gives a sassy response to social media trolls on Koffee With Karan 8

In the next episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Orry, the social media sensation, will finally have a chance to clap back at all the haters in his own unique way. The show host will be curious to know how Orry handles all the criticism thrown his way.

Karan Johar asked, “I have a lot of respect for people who create a startup. A startup is an idea, you start with an idea then you go on and build on it, then it becomes something you can monetize, then it explodes. You are pretty much a human start-up. While there can be awe for Orry for what you have achieved, there can also be brickbats, there can also be criticism. How do you take that?”

In response to which Orry said, "If I don't know you and you are talking sh*t about me, I won! I have taken your shade and turned it into a parade. If you are laughing at me, while I made money out of it. I won! You are making memes but I am making money."

The chat show Koffee With Karan 8 began with the powerful couple of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh followed by celebs including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Jahnvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday.

It is worth mentioning that the show brought in some fresh segments, in addition to the classic rapid-fire round. They introduced new games like the Imposter game, Koffee wrecktangle, Kwiz & tell, and Ask Me Anything with Karan.

The latest episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 drops Thursday at midnight on Disney+ Hotstar.

