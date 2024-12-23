Ariana Grande Marks One Month of Wicked with BTS Photos – Fans Spot Ethan Slater’s Absence

To commemorate one month since Wicked premiered globally on November 22, Ariana Grande shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the set. The carousel features her co-stars Cynthia Erivo, Bowen Yang, and Jeff Goldblum, along with director Jon M Chu. However, fans quickly noted the absence of Ethan Slater, sparking renewed attention on Grande’s off-screen life.

In the Instagram post, Grande is seen donning Glinda’s signature pink attire and posing with co-stars and crew. The snapshots include moments of camaraderie with Bowen Yang, fun-filled selfies, and a touching photo of Grande with her mother, Joan. However, Ethan Slater—who plays Boq and has been at the center of personal headlines involving Grande—was notably absent from the photos.

The Wicked adaptation, based on the Broadway musical and Gregory Maguire’s novel, explores the backstory of Glinda and Elphaba’s relationship before the events of The Wizard of Oz. Grande’s portrayal of Glinda alongside Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba has been lauded by fans, who are eagerly anticipating the sequel, Wicked: For Good, set to release on November 21, 2025.

Grande’s post comes amid continued media coverage of her relationship with Ethan Slater, following his separation from wife Lily Jay earlier this year. A recent article highlighted Jay’s perspective on the situation, adding fuel to public discussions about the cast dynamics and off-screen drama. The timing of the BTS post, coupled with Slater’s absence, has led to speculation about whether Grande is trying to steer focus back to her work.

Despite the personal headlines, Wicked has been a critical and commercial success, earning multiple nominations at the 30th Critics' Choice Awards, including Best Picture and acting nods for Grande and Erivo. Fans are already looking forward to the sequel, which promises to delve deeper into the world of Oz and its complex characters.

As the Wicked cast continues to celebrate the film’s success, Grande’s post serves as a reminder of the hard work and artistry behind the production—while leaving fans with lingering questions about the dynamics both on and off the set.

