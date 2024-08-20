‘Beautiful, Acerbic’: Ryan Reynolds Pays Tribute To Deadpool & Wolverine Co-Star Rob Delany’s Late Son In Touching Post

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

With a number of posts appreciating the efforts taken by his co-stars of Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds recently penned an emotional note as he paid a tribute to Rob Delany’s late son, Henry. Rob Delany played the character of Peter in the Marvel movie.

The Deadpool actor took to social media and expressed what he had in his heart the whole time since he last starred as the antihero in the 2018 movie Deadpool 2. Ryan Reynolds even took time to appreciate the talents of Delany in his tribute.

The Green Lantern actor uploaded a post on his Instagram on Monday, August 19, stating that people who might have stayed back while the credits were rolling for Deadpool & Wolverine, would have noticed Henry’s name in it.

He continued to say that both Delany and his son finally got a chance to share the same screen.

Reynolds also mentioned in his post how his co-star happens to be one of the most funny people he has come across, calling Delany “a beautiful, acerbic, and vulnerable writer.”

At the beginning of the post, The Proposal actor detailed the role of Rob Delany as PeterPool, also stating that he could be the new anchor being of his universe, referring to one of the Earth’s as shown in the MCU.

Rob Delaney’s late son. Henry died back in 2018 when he was just 2 years old. He was diagnosed with a brain tumor two years prior, which became the reason for his passing away. Henry’s death coincided with the wrapping of Deadpool 2, following which Rob had come up with his memoir, A Heart That Works.

As per the IF actor, since the release of the second installment of Deadpool, he has been eager to pay his respects to the late child of Rob, which he did in the latest entry.



Talking more about his co-star Rob Delany, the Free Guy actor went on to detail his memoir, calling it a wonderful piece one can read.

“He takes an unfiltered, rage-ful [sic], loving, sad and hilarious (yes, HILARIOUS) look at grief through his book, A HEART THAT WORKS,” Reynolds added.

Back when Rob Delany launched his memoir, he mentioned how the passing away of his son had affected him and his family, and also how it changed them all. While making the announcement of the memoir, Delany even mentioned that he hopes the written piece might guide someone out of the darkness.

Shawn Lewy's Deadpool & Wolverine is currently in theaters.

