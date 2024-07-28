Christian Nodal And Ángela Aguilar Announces Wedding Nearly 2 Months After Revealing Romance; DEETS

In the world of music, love stories often capture the hearts of fans as much as the songs themselves. Currently, love is in the air for Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar! The pair have taken their relationship to a new level. Just two months after going public with their romance, the couple has tied the knot.

This news has left their fans overjoyed. Yes, the popular Mexican singers shared the happy news on Instagram. This marks a beautiful new chapter in their love story. Let’s take a closer look at their intimate wedding ceremony and magical love story.

Wedding announcement

On Thursday, Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar took to Instagram to reveal their marriage. The post included two heartwarming photos and the simple caption, “25.7.24”. One photo captured the couple sharing a sweet kiss, while the other showed them smiling and laughing, embraced in love.

Ángela’s father, Pepe’s heartfelt message

The couple’s wedding took place at the picturesque Hacienda San Gabriel de las Palmas in Morelos, Mexico. The ceremony was intimate, with only close family and friends present. Ángela walked down the aisle with her father, Pepe Aguilar. Pepe Agulier is a famous, Grammy-winning singer, who proudly gave his blessings to the newlyweds.

He later shared his pride in a heartfelt letter also. Pepe expressed his blessings to the newlyweds. He wrote in Spanish, “Whether you see it or not, today you begin a new and very different path from any of those who have walked before. One where respect and responsibility will be your strongest guide, even as important as love.”

A new chapter

Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar’s relationship has been a topic of interest since they first announced it in June. Their romance came to light shortly after Nodal’s breakup with Argentine singer Cazzu. Nodal and Cazzu had been in a two-year relationship. They also share a 10-month-old daughter named Inti.

Nodal and Aguliar’s opened up on receiving hate

However, after Nodal and Aguilar announced their relationship, they faced a lot of scrutiny and hate. But the couple remained strong and supportive of each other. In fact, Ángela opened up about her desire to live her life without letting public opinion affect her. She didn’t feel like explaining her side of the story ever. Because, “I feel like if I explain it, it makes me guilty of something I didn't even do,” said Aguilar in an interview with Quién.

According to Ángela, let people talk whatever, she knows who she is and that’s what matters. Christian Nodal also addressed the rumors surrounding his relationship with Aguilar. In an Instagram video, he clarified that there was no infidelity during his previous relationship with Cazzu. He mentioned that sometimes love just doesn’t work out and now he has met the love of his life: Ángela Aguliar.

Fans’ reactions to their wedding announcement

Fans of Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar have expressed their happiness for the newlyweds. Social media platforms are filled with congratulatory messages and well wishes. The couple’s wedding photos have gone viral, and everybody is showering them with love.

Nodal is currently preparing for his upcoming 26-city Pa’l Cora arena tour. This describes his busy schedule but at the same time, he is very committed to building a future with Ángela.

