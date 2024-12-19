Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Gabi and JJ Reunite Amid Romantic Tensions?

On Days of Our Lives, sparks might be reigniting between Gabi Hernandez and her ex, JJ Deveraux. As Gabi’s brother Javi Hernandez takes notice of her lingering connection with JJ, he sets out to play matchmaker, while Julie Williams issues a strong caution against rekindling their romance. Will love win out, or will complications derail a potential reunion?

Gabi Hernandez’s recent return from Vancouver has her brother Javi eager for updates, especially about her interactions with JJ during their trip. Although Gabi denies any romantic interest, Javi isn’t convinced. Spotting her enthusiasm when discussing JJ, Javi suspects there’s more than friendship at play.

Javi, who approves of JJ, encourages Gabi to explore the possibility of a reunion, even as she insists JJ only wants to remain friends. However, when Javi discovers that JJ has decided to stay in Salem, he assumes Gabi might be the reason behind his extended visit.

Unbeknownst to Gabi, JJ also appears to harbor unresolved feelings, inviting her out for drinks and sparking speculation about his intentions. Meanwhile, Julie Williams intervenes with a stern warning to JJ, insisting that any association with Gabi is a recipe for disaster. Despite JJ’s defense of Gabi, citing her support during their Vancouver ordeal, Julie remains adamant that nothing good can come from their relationship.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in Salem, a different kind of drama unfolds as Sophia Choi shocks Tate Black with claims of an unexpected pregnancy. Sophia insists she’s carrying Tate’s child, despite their use of protection, and leaves him grappling with the possibility of fatherhood. Whether her claim is genuine or part of an elaborate scheme remains to be seen, but Tate is faced with life-altering decisions.

As Gabi and JJ navigate their rekindled connection amidst external pressures, their story intertwines with Tate’s unfolding paternity drama. Will Gabi and JJ overcome doubts and warnings to find love again, or will the obstacles prove too great? Stay tuned to *Days of Our Lives* for the twists and turns ahead in Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Chanel Expose Johnny’s Lie About Alex and Joy?