Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will EJ Save Gabi Before It’s Too Late?

In the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives airing on Friday, September 20, tensions run high as the sinister plot surrounding Gabi Hernandez DiMera (Cherie Jimenez) and the DiMera family intensifies. EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) begins to suspect something is terribly wrong when Gabi goes missing, while Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) and Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) find themselves in a deadly confrontation with the vengeful Connie Viniski (Julie Dove). With danger lurking around every corner, EJ must act fast to save Gabi from the clutches of a madwoman.

The drama kicks off with "Abigail DiMera" (AnnaLynne McCord) feeding Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) a fake memory that leaves him emotionally overwhelmed. "Abigail," armed with a carefully rehearsed story, convinces Chad that this fabricated memory is real. Moved to tears, Chad is one step closer to falling into the trap set by Clyde Weston (James Read), who is pressuring "Abigail" to get Chad to the altar.

Meanwhile, at the DiMera mansion, EJ starts piecing together troubling clues regarding Gabi’s disappearance. After finding a bloody fireplace poker used by Connie against Gabi, EJ’s concern grows when Gabi fails to respond to his calls. Suspecting foul play, EJ hurries to the DiMera cellar, where he believes Gabi may be in danger.

Before EJ can intervene, the bomb Connie planted explodes. Though the blast is not as devastating as she had hoped, the explosion still causes chaos. In the aftermath, Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu) arrives to untie a bound Melinda Trask (Tina Huang), while EJ discovers an unconscious Gabi in the rubble and rushes to her aid.

Elsewhere, Connie’s reign of terror reaches a boiling point when she holds a knife to Ava’s throat. Stefan, who had insulted Ava earlier by trying to seduce her, arrives just in time to witness the horrifying scene. Forced to put their differences aside, Stefan and Ava must work together to survive Connie’s madness.

Connie, now fully unhinged, reveals the extent of her crimes, including stabbing Li Shin (Remington Hoffman) and framing Gabi for it, as well as attacking Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering). She taunts Stefan by claiming she has already dealt with Gabi and Melinda, leaving him terrified that his loved ones are gone. With Gabi seemingly out of the way, Connie prepares to kill Stefan and Ava next.

As Connie’s violent rampage builds toward its explosive climax, EJ races against the clock to save Gabi and put an end to Connie’s terror. Will EJ manage to rescue Gabi before it’s too late, or will Connie’s deadly plans claim more victims? Tune in to Days of Our Lives to find out how this thrilling storyline unfolds and what shocking twists lie ahead.

