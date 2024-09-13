Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Fiona Stop Xander’s Revenge Against Brady?

On the September 13 episode of Days of Our Lives, Xander’s plans for revenge take an unexpected turn as Fiona steps in. Meanwhile, Sarah’s hypnosis session hits a dead end, and Kristen works to convince Brady that he still has a future worth fighting for.

Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) puts Sarah Kiriakis (Linsey Godfrey) under hypnosis in an attempt to help her recall details from the night of the hit-and-run accident. Despite the session, Sarah fails to identify Fiona Cook (Serena Scott Thomas) as the driver, leaving the mystery unsolved.

Meanwhile, Holly Jonas (Ashley Puzemis) spends time bonding with EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel), offering to help him find evidence against Brady Black (Eric Martsolf). Holly may also express her anger over Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) killing Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian), and EJ will lend a sympathetic ear, further deepening their connection.

As tensions rise, Sophia Choi (Madelyn Kientz) takes advantage of Tate Black’s (Leo Howard) emotional turmoil. With Tate upset over his relationship issues with Holly, Sophia steps in to comfort him, pulling him closer in a vulnerable moment. At the same time, Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) encourages Brady to reconsider his future. Though Brady feels he belongs in Statesville, Kristen insists that he should stay strong for Rachel Black’s (Finley Rose Slater) sake.

Later, Kristen visits Marlena’s office, hoping for updates on Sarah’s hypnosis. While Marlena can’t disclose specific details, Kristen starts to suspect that the hypnosis didn’t yield any useful results.

Over at Titan, Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) is ready to take matters into his own hands, seeking revenge against Brady with a baseball bat. Just as Xander prepares to act, Fiona intervenes, stopping him in his tracks. Xander is left questioning Fiona’s motives, wondering why she would protect Brady. As the tension escalates, Fiona drops hints about a surprising connection to Brady that could change everything.

With Xander’s revenge plot thwarted and Sarah’s hypnosis failing to provide answers, new secrets are about to emerge in Salem. Fiona’s mysterious bond with Brady and her confession to Xander could shift the dynamics in unexpected ways. Stay tuned for more twists and revelations on Days of Our Lives.

