Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Sarah Protect Fiona’s Secret?

On Monday, September 16, Days of Our Lives presents a web of secrets and confessions that shake the residents of Salem. As Sarah Kiriakis undergoes hypnosis to uncover the truth, Xander Kiriakis faces a startling discovery about his mother, Fiona. Meanwhile, Chad DiMera stirs the pot with Abigail, and Alex Kiriakis comes to Stephanie Johnson's emotional rescue.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers and Highlights

Maggie Kiriakis checks in with Sarah following her hypnosis session, only to learn it was unsuccessful. Sarah recalls someone familiar being behind the wheel but can't identify the driver. It's possible Sarah is hiding the truth to protect Xander, suspecting that his mother, Fiona Cook, might be involved. However, Sarah's interactions with Fiona leave some ambiguity, suggesting she might still be in the dark or only has suspicions about Fiona's involvement.

Across town, Xander confronts Brady Black with violent intent, only for Fiona to intervene and reveal a stunning secret. Instead of admitting to being the drunk driver who hit Sarah, Fiona confesses to a deeper connection with Brady. Xander learns that Brady was the mystery man Fiona mentioned when she first arrived in Salem. This revelation horrifies Xander as he grapples with the idea that Brady was his mother's lover. Fiona attempts to smooth things over, claiming to know Brady as a friend despite his flaws, leaving Xander with more questions about her relationship with Brady.

Elsewhere, Stephanie Johnson continues to mourn Everett Lynch, and Alex Kiriakis steps in to offer her comfort during this difficult time. Meanwhile, Chad DiMera confronts Abigail DiMera about her recent suspicious behavior, specifically a phone call she made. Chad's probing leads "Abigail" to get defensive, heightening the mystery surrounding her true identity.

As secrets unravel and confessions are made, Days of Our Lives sets the stage for intense drama and emotional confrontations. Will Sarah protect Fiona's secret for Xander's sake, or is she still piecing together the truth? And how will Xander handle the shocking news about his mother's affair with Brady? Tune in to find out how these revelations will impact the lives of Salem's residents in the coming episodes.

