James Gunn Reveals Who Pushed For Adding Trunks To Superman's Costume; 'It Was Heated for a While'

We have taken a look at the brand-new trailer for the upcoming Superman film. While this appears to be a completely fresh take on the superhero, the movie struggled with an age-old issue: whether or not to include the iconic trunks on the blue costume.

In an interview with Collider’s Ross Bonaime, James Gunn spilled the beans about the screen test and revealed that it was the lead actor, David Corenswet, who convinced him to bring the trunks back.

Initially, according to the Guardians of the Galaxy director, he had envisioned the costume without trunks.

“At the end of the day, it wasn’t that heated—it was heated for a while. I was on the no-trunks team for a long time. For a long time. And Zack [Snyder] said that when he was working on it, he tried a billion different trunk versions, as we did,” said Gunn. He added that, up until the very end, he did not want the trunks to be part of the costume.

However, he then recalled the moment when David Corenswet made his case: “Superman wants kids to not be afraid of him."

The CEO of DC Studios also recalled Corenswet’s reasoning. The actor pointed out that Superman is an alien with incredible powers, including the ability to shoot lasers from his eyes and move a truck with a simple blow of air from his mouth.

“He wants to be a symbol of hope and positivity," Gunn said, quoting the Twisters actor. Corenswet further argued that the Man of Steel dresses like a professional wrestler, in a way that ensures people won’t be afraid of him.

Stating that David Corenswet’s words really struck him, James Gunn added that trying to make Superman’s costume overly serious would be a mistake.

“He’s the first one, brightly colored, and that’s who he is,” Gunn said.

Gunn’s Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, along with Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The film will feature other superheroes, such as Hawkgirl, played by Isabela Merced; Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner; Anthony Carrigan’s Metamorpho; and more.

Superman is set to be released on July 11, 2024.

