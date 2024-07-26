Deadpool & Wolverine Stars Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Recreate Their Sexiest Man Alive Covers On The View; Check Out Hilarious Moment HERE

On the July 25 episode of The View, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman provided plenty of laughs and nostalgia. The actors, best known for playing Deadpool and Wolverine, recreated their iconic PEOPLE magazine covers from when they were named Sexiest Man Alive.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman revisiting the Sexiest Man Alive titles

During the show, co-host Sara Haines mentioned the actors' history with the Sexiest Man Alive title, wondering if their friendly competition stemmed from it. Hugh Jackman replied jokingly, "Don't bring it up. We've done a lot of therapy," as the audience laughed. The screen behind them showed their respective covers, evoking memories of their time in the spotlight for this special title.

Ryan Reynolds, who won the title in 2010, joked about forgetting his pose, saying, "What was I doing?" as he mimicked the dramatic stance on his cover. Jackman, who received the award in 2008, joined in the fun, striking a sophisticated pose next to Reynolds.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's friendship

As the segment progressed, the focus shifted to the actors' friendship, which has been a prominent feature of their public personas. Alyssa Farah Griffin, another co-host, asked them to reveal the secret behind their 17-year friendship.

Reynolds responded with consideration: "I think it's the same thing that is a throughline in any great relationship, is that you have two people that root for each other, that like want to see the other person win." He spoke about the value of mutual support and constructive feedback, saying, "It's just being open to that kind of feedback, and open to kind of love, really more than anything."

Jackman shared about the openness of their friendship. "But also, being able to say anything. Like, a real friend, you can say the embarrassing stuff, the shameful stuff. The wins and the losses. It's always been that way for us," he explained. This glimpse into their friendship provided a moving moment for viewers, revealing the depth of their bond beyond their on-screen personas.

