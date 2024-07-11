'Everything Kinda Surrounds That': Tony Hawk Tells Keanu Reeves THIS Post-Punk Band Is His All-Time Favorite

In a recent episode of Tony Hawk’s podcast, Hawk vs Wolf, Keanu Reeves appeared with his band, Dogstar. They discussed various music-related topics, including the iconic soundtrack for Hawk’s Pro Skater video game series.

Music influence on skating

Reeves congratulated Hawk on the upcoming 25th anniversary of the first Pro Skater game. Then he asked Hawk, which was his favorite band to skate to in the early days. “Everything kinda surrounds that,” he said.

Hawk explained that music played a very important role in skating, especially in the 70s and 80s. He also tried to recreate what was happening at that time with culture, including its music, as he grew up. Moreover, Hawk noted, “They were easy to get.”

Soundtrack legacy

Hawk’s dogstar bandmate Robert Mailhouse wanted to know if he ever skated without music. Hawk reminisced about skate park intercoms playing K-Rock. He told Reeves, “Rodney on the ROQ, that was one of the first vinyl I ever bought.”

Lately, though, some old school songs from Hawk have been part of the game’s soundtrack, and other bands such as Goldfinger, powerman5000 and Fu Manchu have provided new tracks for this game too; therefore, these anthems are now synonymous with pro skater series.

Dogstar’s new album and tour

Meanwhile, Dogstar has just released their first album in twenty years called Somewhere Between The Power Lines And Palm Trees. In September 2024, a North American tour will kick off for the band, who will travel through Indianapolis, Kansas City, and Las Vegas before closing out their tour in Maricopa, Arizona, on September 21.

Advertisement

This episode of Hawk vs Wolf took a nostalgic look at how skating and music intersected, showing us that this was part of the pro skaters series and that the traditional soundtrack became an essential component of the game.

ALSO READ: Who Is Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend Alexandra Grant? All About Her As Source Calls Actor's Relationship 'Most Fun And Positive'