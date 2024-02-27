From Addiction Issues To Financial Struggles: Major Bombshells From Where Is Wendy Williams? Documentary Explored

Wendy Williams, once a prominent figure in daytime television, has faced a series of challenges in recent years. From her highly publicized battles with alcoholism to fractured relationships, she has navigated tumultuous waters while under the scrutinizing gaze of the public eye. However, her struggles have not defined her entirely, and Where Is Wendy Williams? documentary seeks to highlight the multifaceted aspects of her life beyond the headlines.

This gripping docuseries offers an intimate exploration of exploitation, fractured relationships, and addiction, providing viewers with a deeper understanding of Williams' journey. Through heartfelt interviews and candid reflections, the documentary sheds light on the complexities of her personal struggles, inviting audiences to empathize with her experiences and gain insight into the challenges she has faced amidst fame and adversity.

Here are the major bombshells from Wendy’s documentary.

Wendy Williams nearly passed away in 2020

DJ Boof, known for his role on The Wendy Williams Show, expressed concern about Wendy's health when she began filming the talk show from her New York City apartment in 2020 due to the pandemic. Boof remembered Wendy implementing strict quarantine measures and isolating herself from the outside world. During filming, he would hold up her cue cards behind her ring lights, but noted that she sometimes appeared emotionless.

Advertisement

According to Wendy's nephew, Travis Finnie, it was DJ Boof who discovered Wendy unresponsive in her home in May 2020. She was swiftly taken to the hospital where she underwent three blood transfusions.

"DJ Boof was there, and he called us crying saying that she was going to die, and she needs help," Travis Finnie recalled in the documentary. He continued, “We called Kevin, who at the time was her medical proxy. He called the ambulance. The ambulance came. My auntie had three blood transfusions and that's the only reason she's alive today. From what DJ Boof said, it's the combination of them just letting her sit in bed and drink liquor, and then thinking she's gonna be ready to go."

He concluded, “I just felt like she wasn't the same person anymore."

Wendy Williams struggle with alcohol

Throughout the documentary, it's clear that Wendy Williams has struggled with alcohol addiction. When asked about her current relationship with substance abuse, she was honest. She mentioned, “Well, I love Tito Puente. I love vodka. And the problem with Wanda is she's my sister. I love Wanda, but she hates that I love alcohol."

Moreover, her son, Kevin Jr., also doesn't approve of her alcohol consumption. Wendy's friend, Regina Shell, also noted that her dependence on alcohol peaked during the end of her marriage to Kevin Hunter.

Despite all of it, Wendy sought treatment in 2019 and lived in a sober home while filming her show. During the documentary's production, she spent two months in a wellness center, though she wasn't clear on why she was admitted. Her manager, Will Selby, regularly searched her home for hidden alcohol bottles and disposed of them.

In February 2023, Wendy went out to dinner with Selby at Fresco by Scotto in Manhattan. Despite ordering alcohol, Selby secretly had the server bring her a non-alcoholic drink. When asked why she drinks, Wendy simply stated, "Because I can. Just because I care for it."

ALSO READ: What Did Wendy Williams Say About Her Aphasia and Dementia Diagnosis? Find Out As TV Host Breaks Silence

Wendy Williams’ money is frozen

In 2022, Wendy's financial and health affairs were placed under the supervision of a legal guardian, with court records sealed. Later, Wendy filed a temporary restraining order against Wells Fargo, seeking access to “reopen any frozen accounts and assets”, citing allegations from her former financial adviser that she was mentally unfit.

Advertisement

In the documentary, Wendy expressed frustration, stating, “One judge and three doctors say my money is still stuck at Wells Fargo and I’m going to tell you something, if it happens to me, it could happen to you.”

Wendy's son, Kevin Jr., faced scrutiny over his spending of her money but denied any wrongdoing, asserting, "I've never taken [money] without her consent." He explained that his mother had granted him power of attorney due to accusations from banks and concerns about her decision-making abilities.

Moreover, Travis Finnie, Wendy's nephew, who assisted with her care in Florida, recounted instances where the bank questioned large purchases, including expenses for Kevin's birthday party and rent. He defended Kevin's role in caring for Wendy, criticizing the decision to involve the courts. When asked about her support for Kevin Jr., Wendy became emotional, emphasizing her desire to provide for her son despite the financial challenges, saying, "I’ve got so much money. I want it for my son."

Wendy Williams battled with lymphedema

In 2019, Wendy disclosed her diagnosis of lymphedema, a chronic condition characterized by tissue swelling due to the accumulation of protein-rich fluid. Wendy's feet show visible signs of swelling, and she acknowledges that she should ideally be using a wheelchair. Despite efforts to work out with a personal trainer recommended by Selby, Wendy remained disengaged throughout the session, repeatedly declining assistance and stating, "no thank you."

She also mentioned that she can only feel about "6 percent" of sensation in each foot due to her condition. Wendy has faced health challenges over the years. In October 2017, she fainted during her show, attributing it to “overheating” in a Halloween costume. Then, in February 2018, she took a three-week hiatus to address issues related to her Graves' disease and hyperthyroidism.

Wendy Williams erratic personality

Wendy Williams' unpredictable demeanor is prominently highlighted throughout the documentary through various interactions with her team. Selby remarks, “There are some times when Wendy is just a little bit more aggressive, she's just a little bit more demanding. I don't know what it is. I don't know if there's something special in the water. At the end of the day, she's probably one of the biggest personalities we've seen in quite some time. Wendy being pissed off is normal. She changes her mind all the time.”

Advertisement

In one instance, Wendy becomes visibly upset with a nail technician during an at-home manicure, insisting that the technician remove the polish after initially agreeing to just one coat. She directs harsh words towards the technician, questioning her competence. Despite the tension, Wendy brushes it off, acknowledging the technician's apparent discomfort with a nonchalant, "It's OK. Young, you learn."

Another scene captures Wendy snapping at her publicist, Shawn Zanotti, using derogatory language before abruptly bringing up her desire for liposuction. Shortly after, Wendy engages in a heated exchange with Zanotti over which smoke shop to buy her preferred vape pen from. Zanotti is repeatedly instructed to return the pen, leading the documentary crew producers to intervene and halt filming due to Wendy's erratic behavior.

In 2023, the 59-year-old television personality received a diagnosis for Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD), as confirmed by her representatives in a statement.

ALSO READ: Wendy Williams Wants To Return To TV? Here's What Her Family Had To Say