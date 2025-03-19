Gwyneth Paltrow Says She 'Doesn't Know' Meghan Markle Despite Living Close Amid Criticism Over Latter's Netflix Show

Gwyneth Paltrow had her words to share about the lifestyle influencer journey of Meghan Markle. The actress addressed the royal’s launch of the brand As Ever and also her highly acclaimed lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan.

For those who do not know, the lifestyle series in question is available to stream on Netflix and has been renewed for a second season, following its great viewership.

In her April 2025 Vanity Fair cover story, Gwyneth Paltrow, who also happens to be the Goop founder, reacted to Meghan Markle’s efforts, stating, “Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try.”

Further in the story that was published on Tuesday, the actress from Iron Man then went on to add that she was raised to look at other women as her friends and not foes.

“I think there’s always more than enough to go around,” Gwyneth Paltrow further mentioned. Then recalling the teachings of her mother, Blythe Danner, the actress from Shakespeare in Love mentioned how the 82-year-old always told her to not look at another woman as her competition and how the right thing will always come to her with time.

Further, shedding light on how close she lives to the royal couple Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Paltrow added, “I’m surprised, given how close they live. I mean, I’ve met Meghan, who seems really lovely, but I don’t know her at all."

Advertisement

Talking to the outlet, she then also mentioned that maybe someday she would get through their “security detail” and give them a pie made by her.

Markle had her brand As Ever announced in February this year, following the trademark woes with her original lifestyle brand name, American Riviera Orchard.

Explaining why she decided to change the name of her brand, Markle added that American Riviera Orchard limited her to manufacturing things that only focused on the region.

However, As Ever talks about eternity, she mentioned in her Instagram post.