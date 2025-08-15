Halle Berry Slams Ex-Husband David Justice for His Remarks on Wanting a ‘Traditional Wife’

Halle Berry claps back at her ex-husband, David Justice, days after the soccer star made comments about wanting a traditional wife. To give a befitting response, the actress took to her social media account, where she shared a carousel post and aimed it at her former partner with her caption.

In the pictures shared by the actress, she seemed content and at peace, as she was seen enjoying a scenic view with her loved ones by her side. The Monster’s Ball actress, who recently celebrated her 59th birthday, wrote in the caption, “Phew…! cooking, cleaning, and mothering,” which was in complete contrast to her post.

David Justice’s alleged insulting comments about Halle Berry

Justice made an appearance on the latest episode of All the Smoke Podcast, where he spoke about his expectations for his partner. The soccer player explained, "My knowledge and my understanding, my wisdom around relationships, just wasn't vast. So I'm looking at my mom—and I'm a Midwest guy—so, in my mind, I'm thinking a wife at that time should cook, clean, [be] traditional, you know?"

As for the actress and Justice’s relationship, the former partners got engaged in 1993, after dating for a few months, and later got married. However, following the trouble in their paradise, Berry and Justice called it quits in 1996 and filed for a divorce a year later.

While the Oscar-winning star did not clarify the reasons for the breakup, Justice went on to share on the podcast, "Okay, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with? At that time, as a young guy — she don't cook, don't clean, don't really seem motherly, and then we started having issues."

Previously, the actress opened up about getting hit by a former partner, which led to her eardrum being ruptured. However, she never confessed to who it was.

Currently, the actress is in a relationship with Van Hunt. The pair have been dating since 2020.

