Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Shut Down Divorce Rumors with Beyoncé Concert Appearance: Inside Their Loved-Up Evening

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry cozied up at Beyoncé’s concert, shutting down divorce rumors. A photo of the royal couple was posted on the pop star’s official tour website. In a separate video, the duo was seen vibing as the singer belted out her hit song Texas Hold 'Em.

They embraced the concert’s denim theme. The Duchess wore an off-the-shoulder denim dress, while Harry sported dark jeans, a gray jacket, and completed the look with a dark green top hat.

Markle looked stunning with her hair tied in a knot and was even seen wearing her husband’s hat at one point during the concert. Their appearance at the Cowboy Carter Tour followed their attendance at Beyoncé’s 2023 Renaissance World Tour.

Clearly, the Duke and Duchess are huge fans of the Single Ladies hitmaker. The Mirror claims that the couple are not just fans but also friends with Beyoncé. The Halo singer even voiced her support for the Suits alum after her bombshell interview with Oprah.

The Duchess alleged that she was subjected to racial prejudice from the royal family. The singer took to her official website to share a message of support. “Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership. We are all strengthened and inspired by you,” she posted at the time.

The With Love, Meghan star called Beyoncé a friend in an episode of their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan. “I still can't believe she knows who I am… she wants me to feel safe and protected. She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability,” Markle said to a camera crew.

The Duke and Duchess’s PDA-packed picture debunked the rumor that they are living “separate lives.” At the time, Heat reported that Harry has been doing his own thing while looking to branch out and expand his social circle.

