‘I Could Smell…’: Ruth Wilson Reveals She Wore THIS Historic Clothing Item While Preparing For A Very Royal Scandal

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse.

Are you ready to take a walk down memory lane and indulge in some royal drama? Actress Ruth Wilson is all set to portray British journalist Emily Maitlis in A Very Royal Scandal, a new series centered on the famous 2019 BBC Newsnight interview with Prince Andrew (played by Michael Sheen), which marked the end of his royal career.

To prepare for the role, Wilson wore some of Maitlis' actual clothes, including the military-style jacket she wore during the interview. Wilson even used Maitlis' personal handbag to help immerse herself in the character.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Wilson shared, “She gave me her clothes to wear,” adding, “She gave me the jacket.” Laughing, Wilson said the gesture was so intimate that “I could smell her on me.”

When Ruth Wilson was preparing to step into the role of the renowned journalist, the jacket wasn’t the only item she borrowed from Emily Maitlis. She also asked Maitlis what she carried in her bag, using this insight to help shape her portrayal of the character.

Wilson revealed to PEOPLE that the lining of Maitlis' bag was covered in ink stains and was filled with everyday items like headache pills, paracetamol, and an eye mask. Maitlis also carried her passport most of the time, just in case she needed to rush off somewhere unexpectedly.

Reflecting on Wilson’s question about her handbag contents, Maitlis admitted she considered lying to appear more sophisticated and organized but ultimately chose to be honest, allowing Wilson to better understand her true self.

Ruth Wilson also took the opportunity to interview Emily Maitlis while preparing for the role, a process she described as "terrifying." Wilson watched Maitlis in action, observing her daily routine to capture her nuances. “There were lots of things I picked up from that,” she shared.

The two also connected via Zoom, and Wilson appreciated Maitlis' generosity with her time. Through these interactions, Wilson gained insight into the chaotic world of journalism.

A Very Royal Scandal focuses on the aftermath of the infamous 2019 BBC Newsnight interview, where Maitlis questioned Prince Andrew about his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre's accusations of sexual misconduct. The interview sparked intense media scrutiny, leading the Duke of York to step down from his royal duties shortly afterward.

As one of the most controversial royal interviews ever, the series promises to delve deeper into its impact. The three-part series will be available on Prime Video starting September 19.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

