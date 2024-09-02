'I Was Thinking Maybe There's More...': Rings of Power Star Charlie Vickers Says He Didn't Know Halbrand Was Sauron Until S1E03

The first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power featured a major twist that caught both the audience and some of the cast by surprise. Charlie Vickers, who plays Halbrand, recently revealed that he did not learn his character's true identity as Sauron until filming was well underway.

The Rings of Power kept viewers guessing throughout the first season, particularly about Sauron's identity. Halbrand, played by Charlie Vickers, was introduced as a mysterious figure who appeared to be the long-lost King of the Southlands.

As the story progressed, he became a valuable ally of Galadriel, the Elven warrior played by Morfydd Clark. However, it wasn't until the season's final episodes that the truth was revealed: Halbrand was actually Sauron in disguise, which surprised many.

In an exclusive interview with The Indian Express in Singapore, Vickers revealed that he was unaware of his character's true nature until the third episode of Season 1.

“They (the creators) actually didn’t tell me until we were just about to start filming the third episode,” Vickers said. He added that the show's creators, JD Payne and Patrick McKay, approached him on set to reveal the twist, telling him, "This is your kingdom," referring to the Northern Waste, also known as Forodwaith.

The Rings of Power's creators deliberately kept Sauron's identity hidden until the very end of the first season. They used various narrative techniques to mislead the audience, implying that other characters, such as the Stranger played by Daniel Weyman, could be Sauron. This misdirection was effective at creating suspense and keeping viewers interested.

Vickers admitted that he had suspicions about Halbrand's true identity before being officially informed. "It was a big relief because I was sus (suspicious)," Vickers said. “I was thinking maybe there’s more to this Halbrand character. So, it was nice to finally be officially told.”

The decision to keep Halbrand's true identity hidden until late in the first season influenced the storyline of The Rings of Power. The show is based on J.R.R. Tolkien's extensive lore, specifically the appendices to The Lord of the Rings.

Set in the Second Age, thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, the series examines the rise of evil in Middle-earth, culminating in Sauron's return.

