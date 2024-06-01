'I'm Praying For Cassie': Notorious B.I.G's Mom Reacts To Allegations Against Sean Diddy Combs

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse and domestic violence

In the world of hip-hop, recent allegations against Sean Diddy Combs have sparked shock and concern. Voletta Wallace, the mother of the late rapper Notorious B.I.G., has broken her silence on these troubling accusations. Her reaction comes in the wake of serious allegations leveled against Combs. The allegations include claims of violence and sexual abuse.

Let’s delve deeper into what the mother of the late rapper Christopher said on the same.

Wallace wants Diddy to apologize to Cassie

Voletta Wallace, a mother deeply invested in preserving her son’s legacy, couldn’t hide her distress upon learning of the allegations against Diddy. In an interview with Rolling Stone, she said, “I’m sick to my stomach.” Wallace expressed her anguish, stating, “I’m praying for Cassie. I’m praying for her mother. I don’t want to believe the things that I’ve heard, but I’ve seen. I pray that he apologizes to her.”

Wallace wants to see Diddy one day

Wallace then said that she hopes to see Combs someday. She said she wanted to slap the daylights out of him because she felt so upset about everything. Even though Wallace used to like him, she now feels ashamed and embarrassed about what’s been going on. Wallace even said that Combs should also apologize to his own mom.

Wallace said, “I really hope he sits her down and tells her the truth, and says sorry.” The late rapper’s mother spoke to the magazine after Rolling Stone released a report about some serious accusations against Combs. The report includes information about his connection with Biggie.

Notorious B.I.G. aka Christopher Wallace was signed to Combs’ Bad Boy label until he died in 1997. Even though they started as friends, the investigation claims that Biggy saw Combs as a corny executive. Moreover, the reports also claim that Wallace was about to leave the label before his death.

Reports claim Diddy is violent and a scary person

Recently, Rolling Stone magazine talked to lots of people who used to know Combs. Many of them shared stories about how he used to be violent and scary. Some even said that he got jealous when other rappers were friends with Biggie.

In one story shared in the report, former Bad Boy partner and president Kirk Burrowes claimed this. He claimed that Combs was jealous when Tupac Shakur and Biggie became friends. Burrowes also said that when Rolling Stone wanted to put Biggie on their cover after he died, he allegedly denied it. Diddy wanted to be on the cover himself because he had a new album coming out soon.

Hip-hop photographer Monoique Bunn also said that Notorious B.I.G. had plans to leave Bad Boy shortly before he died. Bunn claimed that he knew all this because the late rapper told him.

What are the allegations all about?

Well, if you have no clue about the allegations, then let us tell you. It all began when a video from CNN came out showing Diddy in a hotel altercation with his ex-girlfriend Cassie. In the video, Diddy can be seen aggressively kicking Cassie, and even throwing her.

Despite denying the claims initially, Diddy later apologized after the video’s release. However, this wasn’t an isolated assault. Multiple lawsuits followed, with several women accusing Diddy of sexual assault. Additionally, federal agents even raided Diddy’s homes as part of a sex-trafficking investigation.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.