Is DC Studios’ Creature Commandos Renewed For Second Season? Learn Here

All those who have become a fan of DC Studios’s Creature Commandos, you are in luck. The CEO of DC Studios, James Gunn and Max, recently announced a massive news related to the animated series' future.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Creature Commandos has been renewed for a second season. The exciting piece of information comes midway through the currently ongoing show’s first season.

As per the outlet, the director of Guardians of the Galaxy and DC Studios co-chairman Peter Safran issued a statement expressing their thrill “to team up with Max for another season of Creature Commandos mayhem.”

The co-heads of the newly rebooted DC Universe further mentioned that following their massively acclaimed first season of Peacemaker, to even the fabulous run of Colin Ferrell starring The Penguin and the “record-breaking launch of Creature Commandos, Max has consistently delivered above industry expectations and beyond our wildest imaginings.”

Thanking the streamer for its tremendous support towards DC Studios, and the team behind the success of the aforementioned series, such as Casey, Sarah, Pia, and Sono, the DC duo also mentioned that they are proud to call Max their home.

Meanwhile, the VP of HBO and Max comedy programming, Amy Gravitt also mentioned that it is only James Gunn who has the power to bring together a “wild band of misfit monsters” who have won the hearts of the viewers.

Even Gravitt expressed her excitement about working with DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation.

Creature Commandos is a series that follows a secret team of monsters, who had been incarcerated but are now recruited for missions that are too dangerous for humans.

The voiceover cast of season one of Creature Commandos includes Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Anya Chalotra as Circe, Maria Bakalova voicing Ilana Rostovic, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky as well as Inidira Verma voicing the Bride of Frankenstein, along with Sean Gunn behind the character of Weasel.

