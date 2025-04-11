Is Stevie Wonder Ignoring Justin Bieber? Baby Singer Speaks Out Amid Hailey Divorce Rumors

Justin Bieber is spreading some fun on his social media. The highly acclaimed singer recently posted an eyebrow-raising story that had his followers amused, making a joke about Stevie Wonder.

In his latest Instagram Story, the Baby hitmaker shared a black-and-white screenshot of himself FaceTiming with one of the most legendary musicians of all time, Stevie Wonder. While Justin Bieber smiled widely, wearing a cap backward, he wrote, "This fool never sees my facetimessss" on the picture he shared.

It seems the two musicians share a friendly bond, as the What Christmas Means to Me singer has not taken the joke seriously or responded negatively to the Beauty and a Beat star online.

For those unversed, Stevie Wonder is blind — a detail that appears to be the focus of Justin Bieber’s light-hearted comment. Interestingly, Bieber also added one of Stevie Wonder’s iconic tracks, Overjoyed, to his Instagram Story, perhaps as a thoughtful nod so Stevie Wonder could hear the post.

In case you didn’t know, Justin Bieber and Ribbon in the Sky legend Stevie Wonder have shared the stage a couple of times. Their first performance together was in December 2011 during a benefit concert to raise funds for families, and they reunited again on The X Factor stage.

Interestingly, it’s not just the That Should Be Me singer who’s joked about Stevie Wonder. Former NBA star Carmelo Anthony once quipped that Wonder told him he enjoys watching him play basketball.

All this comes amid swirling rumors about Justin and Hailey Bieber's alleged divorce. However, those claims appear to be unfounded, as the couple is reportedly looking at properties outside the U.S., seemingly ready to leave the speculation behind.

