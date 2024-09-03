James Gunn Shares New Peacemaker Helmet Picture From Season 2 Set Amid Fan Frenzy

The new DC Universe is slowly taking shape, and James Gunn has given its much-eager followers a new update. The DC Studios CO-CEO recently took to his social media and shared a picture of the helmet that will be worn by John Cena in the next season of Peacemaker. Gunn, who is also the creator of the aforementioned TV series, introduced the fans of the antihero to its origin story.

Taking his hyped-up feelings to fans, James Gunn shared a picture of the new helmet on his X (formerly Twitter) handle. While this alone had intrigued the die-hards of the anticipated series, the director of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 also shared a picture of the comics in which the character had seemingly first appeared.

The post was shared on September 2, 2024, which was also the day when the Peacemaker was seen on the pages for the very first time.

In his long caption, the director of Slither wrote, “On this day, #Peacemaker aka Christopher Smith made his first comic appearance in Fightin’ 5 #40, in 1966.”

He then discussed Joe Gill and Pat Boyette, the creators of Peacemaker. Further expressing his interest in the well-known and ever-loved wrestler, James Gunn added that Peacemaker is a character that John Cena was born to play.

“I can’t wait to show you all what we’re cooking up now for @Peacemaker Season 2!” he concluded his words on the social media platform.

Advertisement

The comic issue Fightin' 5, in which Cena’s character was first seen, was originally published by Charlton Comics. While Charlton Comics started to lose recognition with time, back in the 1980s, a few of its charters were bought by DC.

These characters include the now-famous Peacemaker, along with Blue Beetle, Captain Atom, Judo Master, The Question, and more. They eventually became well-known characters in Detective Comics.

Talking about season 2 of Peacemaker, the audience is in for a treat as alongside Cena, Freddie Stroma will too reprise his role as Adrian Chase aka vigilante, as per Comicbook.

Other actors who will be seen again in season 2 of Peacemaker are Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, as well as Danielle Brooks.

Moreover, a surprise element previously teased by one of the series' directors was that Joel Kinnaman will reprise his role as Rick Flag in the next season.

ALSO READ: Did James Gunn Just Reveal Kingdom Come Superman Logo? Take A Look