Is Khloe Kardashian Looking for Sperm Donors? Report Says Mom-of-Two is Willing to Get ‘Help’ From Science

Khloe Kardashian has the baby fever yet again! However, with no potential baby daddy or boyfriends on the horizon, the reality star is seeking other options. A source told Radaronline.com that the Good American founder is looking at options, possibly a sperm donor.

"Ideally, Khloe would like to do this with someone she knows," the source added. Khloe shares daughter True and son Tatum with ex Tristan Thompson. The source claimed that she had considered Thompson a potential sperm donor for the longest time.

"But now she's soured on the idea." Possibly because the basketball player shattered their relationship for a second time in 2022 when he got another woman pregnant while they were expecting their second child via surrogate.

The insider revealed that the mom-of-two has been asking her friends for recommendations and putting the word out there. Khloe, who has reportedly been "celibate for years", won't mind a booty-call hookup along with a sperm donation.

Although considering options, she wouldn't mind taking the traditional route either. The Khloe in Wonder Land podcaster is "lonely" and would likely go for it if she's genuinely attracted to someone.

"She'd for sure be into doing it the old-fashioned way. But if not, she'll get some help from science," the source added. She has recently realized that her biological clock is ticking, prompting her to look for options for having more kids.

The insider claimed that she has given herself a one-year ultimatum. If she doesn't find anyone worth dating or being her baby daddy by the end of this year, she'll jet off to a clinic. However, she's kept the latter as her last resort.

After welcoming her son via surrogacy, Khloe has reportedly frozen her eggs and is waiting for the right moment. "She wants a baby sometime in 2026 because she doesn't want her kids to be too far apart in age," the source added.

She loves being a mother and her heart is set on at least one more child, the source insisted.

