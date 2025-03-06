Jennie Garth Slams Oscars for Omitting Friend Shannen Doherty from In Memoriam Segment; Says, ‘That’s Messed...’

Jennie Garth is speaking out against the 2025 Oscars for leaving out Shannen Doherty from the In Memoriam tribute. In a recent interview, Garth expressed her disappointment, calling the omission "messed up" and agreeing that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences should apologize.

Garth, 52, was asked about the controversy while in New York, responding to TMZ in a video shared on March 5. When questioned if the Academy should apologize, she agreed, further emphasizing the disappointment felt by fans and colleagues alike.

While Doherty’s image was not included in the televised tribute, she was listed in the official In Memoriam database on the Academy’s website. However, her exclusion from the ceremony itself sparked widespread criticism, with her representative also voicing frustration, noting that Doherty had worked in Hollywood for 45 years.

Doherty, best known for her roles in Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed, passed away in July 2024 at the age of 53 following a long battle with cancer. Her career spanned decades, with notable performances in films such as Heathers and Mallrats.

Garth had previously shared a heartfelt tribute to Doherty following her passing, reflecting on their bond both on and off-screen. She also opened up about her grief on her I Choose Me with Jennie Garth podcast, describing the news of Doherty’s death as feeling like "a punch to the stomach."

Doherty wasn’t the only Hollywood figure left out of the tribute. Actors Tony Todd and Michelle Trachtenberg were also omitted, despite their names being included in the Academy’s online memorial.

The In Memoriam segment, introduced by Morgan Freeman, honored several industry legends, including Gene Hackman, Donald Sutherland, and Shelley Duvall. However, the absence of key figures like Doherty has sparked backlash, with calls for the Academy to address the oversight.