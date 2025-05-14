Jennifer Lopez Suffers Facial Injury During AMAs Performance Prep; See PICS

Jennifer Lopez gets injured while rehearsing for her performance at the upcoming American Music Awards. The actress-musician took to her Instagram story to share a snap of her bruised face while holding an icepack to her right eye.

Besides the picture, the Marry Me actress wrote, “So this happened…” In the following slide, the musician dropped a picture of her swollen nose and cut across her face. Lopez went on to mention, “During @amas rehearsals.”

In the second picture, the musician clearly shows redness under her right eye and over her cheek. In the last slide, the actress does not let any bruise appear in sight, confirming that she has kept the incident behind her and is focusing on the hosting role of the event.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that JLo has been injured during the AMAs event. In 2009, the singer had a fall while in the midst of her performance. Recalling the incident later on The Ellen Show, Lopez claimed that she was “messed up” and suffered a “bruised bone.”

She also explained the mishap that took place. The Love Don’t Cost a Thing crooner revealed, “One of the dancer’s backs was slippery from sweat and lights and everything.”

The musician added, “We never bargained for that, because they always had t-shirts on in rehearsal. So they were barebacked and didn’t have shirts on for the performance, and when I stepped on their backs, my feet got wet. So when I landed, it just slipped from under me.”

Meanwhile, according to the reports of Billboard, Lopez is only the fourth artist ever to host the American Music Awards for the second time. Jennifer Lopez is scheduled to perform at the event on May 26.

