KSI And Logan Paul Face Allegations Related To Sean 'Diddy' Combs; Know More Here

Logan Paul and KSI happen to be the two highly acclaimed celebrity boxers. While they have had their share of days in the limelight, in a recent incident, the two were alleged to have been involved in Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ “freak off” parties.

The incident occurred during the press conference of an upcoming Misfits Boxing match. During the aforementioned press conference, a pair of fans who were present in the crowd accused Logan Paul and KSI’s duo of attending the infamous parties of the Bump, Bump, Bump rapper.

The fans, during the press conference even, dragged Logan Paul’s girlfriend Nina Adgal into the matter.

"That's the true [is it true] that you, Logan and Nina [were] partying with Diddy?" a fan questioned KSI about his involvement in the “freak off” parties arranged by the It’s All About the Benjamins rapper.

Meanwhile, another fan screamed while mentioning that he had seen all of these three big names being present for a Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ party.

"I remember you. I used to be on the party. I was 12 [years old]," a fan yelled.

For those who do not know, both Logan Paul and KSI set their foot in the limelight through their massive social media presence. In the beginning, the duo amassed massive online social media followings, making people laugh with their funny activities and Vines.

Moving forward, the two then chose to become a part of the celebrity boxing. Moreover, both Logan Paul and KSI have fought each other in the ring as well. Their first match was back on August 25, 2018, that ended in a majority draw. Then came the November 9, 2019 match, where Paul had to face a split decision defeat.

Advertisement

However, this has not affected the strong bond of friendship between Logan Paul and KSI.

ALSO READ: Sean Diddy Combs’ Legal Team Claims 'Freak Off' Videos Work in Rapper's Defense; Here's How