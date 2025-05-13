Cannes 2025: Theme to Highlights Including Robert De Niro's Honor; Here's All About Film Festival Ahead of Curtain Raise

The Cannes Film Festival is set to raise its curtains in a few hours. With the doors open for the 78th edition of the event, the celebrities will walk the red carpet looking their absolute best.

The French Film Festival is known to be an exciting time for cinema lovers, as the filmmakers and the cast put their best foot forward in the projects that are screened.

This year’s American troop is huge. Starting off strong on Tuesday, Tom Cruise will be stepping in with the final chapter of the Mission Impossible Franchise. The team is hoping for a loud response for the Final Reckoning, as did Top Gun: Maverick three years ago.

Moreover, the Palme d’Or’s honor will be handed to Robert De Niro, marking the 50th year of his movie, Taxi Driver.

Additionally, Spike Lee, who was one of the jury members in 2021, is coming back alongside Denzel Washington in Highest 2 Lowest.

Die, My Love, and Honey Don't are also two of the highly anticipated movies of the film festival. The ace director, Wes Anderson, has stepped in to compete for the fourth time with The Phoenician Scheme.

Another one of the key highlights of the event was the presence of Angelina Jolie, who was named the Godmother of the Trophee Chopard award.

Meanwhile, celebrities who take a seat behind the cameras will also be recognized at the festival. From Kristen Stewart's directorial debut to Scarlett Johansson's Eleanor the Great will be screened at the ceremony.

The theme for Cannes 2025 is Lights, Beauty, and Action, and the celebrities will dress accordingly. This year's guest list for the event includes Tom Hanks, Benedict Cumberbatch, Emma Stone, Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Josh Connor, Michael Cera, and Benicio del Toro, among others. Indian stars like Aishwarya Rai and Alia Bhatt would also walk the Cannes red carpet.

The Cannes Film Festival will run from May 13 to May 24.

