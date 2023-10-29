Matthew Perry in FRIENDS: 6 moments where Chandler Bing and Joey Tribbiani were nothing short of best-friends goals

Friends, the hit sitcom, surely ruled the hearts of not only the audience of the 1990s but also of future generations. Friends was a multi-faceted sitcom that revolved around the themes of friendship, love, comedy, and drama, telling the experiences of six hilariously distinct characters. But today the world mourns the death of their favorite actor from Friends, Matthew Perry, the one who made us laugh on some of our worst and best days. As we remember the sarcasm king, we are looking back on some of the greatest moments, and that significantly involved his bromance with Joey Tribbianni.

The most vividly remembered story the sitcom told its audience was that of our beloved tandem, Joey and Chandler, played by Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, respectively. Indeed, during the duration of the program, Joey and Chandler were shown presenting a wide range of emotions throughout their journey, and their connection has gone down in history as the epitome of a great bromance anyone could possibly imagine. Here are the top 6 moments where there were nothing short of best-friends goals.

Top 6 moments where Chandler Bing and Joey Tribbianni had best-friend goals

1. The one where Chandler lived in a box

Nothing was more pure than Chandler's feelings for Joey. But, tragically, he once fell for Joey's girlfriend, and he even kissed her behind her back. However, this deed later fills him with terrible guilt, which is why Chandler vowed to go the extra mile to win his forgiveness. Chandler apologized to Joey on Thanksgiving Eve by spending time in a box and reflecting on his mistakes. While fans witnessed Joey's caring side, this entire sequence offered us some huge bromance goals of what Chandler was capable of accomplishing for loved ones.

2. The one where Joey performed the wedding ceremony for Chandler

Joey had always been a vital part of Chandler's life. So, with Chandler's wedding on the horizon, how could he not do something spectacular? Joey, predictably, declares himself on the internet, and the next thing we know, he is officiating at the wedding of his two best friends, Monica and Chandler. Without a doubt, there is no one better to do this for Chandler than him. Not only that, but he also presided at Phoebe and Mike's wedding. Which, once again, is adorable!

3. The one where Chandler and Joey purchased a foosball table

While purchasing furniture may appear to many to be a routine chore, for Joey and Chandler, this Friends encounter was unquestionably a watershed moment in their roommate relationship. Both pals are doubtful of each other's vow to remain partners indefinitely, yet they take the risk of buying a foosball table together.

Of course, this provided them with the assurance that the two friends wanted to live together for a long time. In reality, the foosball table is the source of many pleasant moments between the characters in Friends. Furthermore, after Chandler moves out, the two have a tearful argument about who gets to retain the table.

4.The one where Chandler covered Joey's expenses

Chandler had always borne the brunt of the blame. He not only paid for all utilities for both but also for the majority of Joey's incidental bills. Chandler even paid for Joey's acting lessons. To be honest, it may appear trivial to many, but it was an incredibly strong gesture from Chandler's end to convey how much he loved Joey in all aspects of his life. Who wouldn't want a friend who is so selfless and caring?

5. The one where Chandler presented the truth to Joey during his breakthrough

Chandler was the type of guy who would rather slap Joey with the truth than console him with a lot of lies. This characteristic is highlighted during Joey and Chandler's road trip to Las Vegas. Joey believed the lead role he was offered in Las Vegas would be his big break. Chandler, on the other hand, believed that something better awaited him in the future. What will happen next? Joey becomes enraged and even kicks Chandler out of the car to travel alone to Las Vegas to make the film. Fans would recall that this was not his big break, but Chandler earned all the credit for being a great friend. And by doing so, fans saw what a jewel he was.

6. The one where Chandler and Monica had a room for Joey in their new home

Chandler and Monica decided to start a new chapter in their lives by leaving their previous flat and moving to Westchester County. Without a doubt, it was a significant change for not only them but also for Joey. But Chandler and Monica dedicated a room in their home to Joey to help him cope with this and, of course, to display their love. It was undeniably Chandler's subtle way of showing how much Joey meant to him. To be honest, it was a cute gesture to honor and remember the couple in Friends' series finale.

