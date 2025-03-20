Meghan Markle Sends Witty Handwritten Note to Podcaster Who Was ‘Scared’ for Netflix Show With Love, Meghan: 'Let's Enjoy...'

Meghan Markle showed she can take a joke after sending a witty handwritten note to podcast host Amanda Hirsch. Hirsch, the creator of Not Skinny But Not Fat, had previously commented on Instagram that she was scared for Meghan ahead of her Netflix show's release. Meghan responded with a handwritten letter on monogrammed stationery, reassuring Hirsch with humor.

"Dear Amanda, I heard you were feeling scared. Don't be! This is the fun part, let's enjoy it," Meghan wrote. Hirsch, surprised by the response, shared it on Instagram on March 19, captioning it, "OH MY DUCHESS."

Amanda Hirsch explained her original comment in her Instagram Stories, saying she was worried about the negativity Meghan might receive. "Remember I said I was scared for Meghan’s new show and the possible hate she would get bc for some reason ppl wanna hate on her about everything?" she wrote.

After receiving Meghan Markle’s note, Hirsch said she was beyond shook, flabbergasted, and obsessed. She even admitted to smelling the paper, jokingly adding that she now wanted her own monogrammed stationery. "Meghan, you have a fan for life," Hirsch wrote.

Meghan’s Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, premiered on March 4 and quickly gained traction. The lifestyle series, where Meghan shares cooking tips and recipes, made it to Netflix’s global Top 10 Shows list. It was also popular in the U.S. and U.K.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Meghan said the series reflects her passion for food and hospitality. She shared that a friend who visited the set described it as a love letter to everything she enjoys doing and suggested that if she were to sign off a love letter, it would be "With love, Meghan."

The show’s success led to a second season, which has already been filmed and will be released in the fall.