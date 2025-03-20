Meghan Markle’s Suits Co-Star and Friend Abigail Spencer Gets Candid About Royal's Hilarious Request on Netflix Show; DEETS

Abigail Spencer, who happens to be Meghan Markle's best friend from their days on Suits, recently opened up about a surprising request from the Duchess. The unexpected moment Spencer referred to occurred during the filming of the Netflix show With Love, Meghan.

The actress, known for her impressive performances in Rectify and other projects, shared her experience in an interview with Hello! magazine. She revealed that while she was honored to join Markle—her longtime friend—on her lifestyle show, she was taken aback by an unexpected request from the royal.

Meghan asked Spencer to assist her in the kitchen. Admitting that she is not as naturally skilled in cooking as Markle, Abigail Spencer described herself as feeling like she was “doggy paddling.”

“It was so funny when she told me she was going to teach me how to cook fish. I was like, ‘I'm sorry, you're what?’ And I didn’t even know where anything was in that kitchen,” the Grey’s Anatomy actress recounted.

Further elaborating, Abigail Spencer compared the situation to an Olympic swimming competition, saying Markle was “doing butterfly kicks, trying to win a gold medal, and I’m just doggy paddling above the surface!”

However, the royal soon noticed Spencer’s lack of cooking skills. In the opening scene of the episode, where Markle and Abigail Spencer were making salt-baked fish—joined by Kelly McKee Zajfen and chatting over mimosas—the Duchess jokingly remarked that while Kelly is a great cook, “Abby has other strengths.”

For those unfamiliar, Abigail Spencer and Meghan Markle first met 18 years ago during an audition. However, their bond grew stronger later when they became co-stars on the legal drama series Suits.

Watch With Love, Meghan on Netflix.