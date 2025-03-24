Meghan Markle's Sunday Morning Breakfast with BFF Kelly McKee Zajfen is Poles Apart From Her Show With Love, Meghan

Meghan Markle offered a glimpse into her Sunday routine, sharing a fun breakfast moment with her close friend, Kelly McKee Zajfen. On March 23, the Duchess of Sussex posted a series of clips on her Instagram stories, showing the two friends preparing a sweet breakfast treat.

In the first clip, Kelly McKee Zajfen is seen putting the finishing touches on a sliced banana topped with jam and honey, as per PEOPLE. Meghan captioned the post, “When one of the besties reinvents a banana split for breakfast.”

The next video features Meghan Markle, dressed in a beige tank and white linen pants, sitting next to Zajfen. The two clink their forks together and take a bite. “So good!” Meghan said. She captioned the clip, “Happy Sunday!” The final post shows a close-up of the dish, with Meghan tagging her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Meghan and Zajfen have been close friends for years, often supporting each other’s charitable efforts. In October 2024, Meghan attended the Children’s Hospital Gala in Los Angeles with Zajfen, who is a heart ambassador for the hospital.

Earlier that year, Zajfen shared a birthday tribute to Prince Harry. “Harry and Meghan, you have been such a guiding light for our family, not just in the way you have shown up in friendship but also through the incredible work The Archewell Foundation does every day,” she wrote.

Meghan and Harry have also supported Zajfen’s initiatives in memory of her son, George, who passed away in 2022 from a viral infection at age 9.

In September 2024, the couple attended a benefit in his honor, helping raise funds for children in foster care. Zajfen stated that donations from supporters, including the Archewell Foundation, went toward legal protections and resources for foster children.

Recently, Zajfen also appeared on Meghan’s Netflix show With Love, Meghan in an episode titled Surprise and Delight.