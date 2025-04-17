Florence Pugh To Return in Dune: Messiah as Princess Irulan; Actress Confirms As She Drops Major Update

After making a striking debut in Dune: Part Two as the politically savvy Princess Irulan, Florence Pugh has confirmed her return for Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated threequel, Dune: Messiah. In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the actress opened up about her future in the sci-fi epic — and hinted at what’s to come for the daughter of the dethroned Emperor.

Pugh's Princess Irulan, introduced as a strategic player in Part Two, ends the film agreeing to marry Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) to save her father’s life, despite knowing his heart belongs to Chani (Zendaya). With that dramatic setup, Pugh teased that Irulan’s role is only just beginning. While she declined to reveal specific plot details, her enthusiasm about returning — and desire for more royal couture — suggests Irulan will take a bigger role in Dune: Messiah.

Most of the main cast, including Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, and Javier Bardem, are also expected to reprise their roles. In a surprise announcement, Jason Momoa confirmed his return as Duncan Idaho after being absent from Part Two. Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson is rumored to be circling a major villain role — although nothing has been officially announced.

Denis Villeneuve will once again helm the project, serving as both writer and director. As for a premiere date, Dune: Messiah hasn’t locked in a release yet, but insiders suggest a summer 2026 window is likely.

With filming for Dune: Messiah set to begin soon, fans can expect more political intrigue, deeper character arcs, and yes — more jaw-dropping costumes. As Princess Irulan navigates her complex position as both consort and outsider, Pugh promises to bring nuance and power to the role. Until then, Dune: Part Two is streaming now on Max.

