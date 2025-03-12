Nobody Wants This Season 2 Update: New Shoot Location Hints at Adam Brody and Justine Lupe's Character Arcs

Netflix’s romantic comedy Nobody Wants This is currently filming its second season in Los Angeles ahead of its 2025 premiere.

The streaming platform confirmed that cameras were rolling earlier this month, sharing a behind-the-scenes photo and a short video featuring Kristen Bell, who revealed the first episode title, Dinner Party. The episode is written by Erin Foster and directed by Hannah Fidell.

Meanwhile, according to an update on March 10 by What's on Netflix, Adam Brody and Justine Lupe were filming in Eagle Rock, a neighborhood located north of Dodger Stadium and east of Pasadena. The show, known for using various LA locations, has been described as "a love letter to Los Angeles."

The new filming location in Eagle Rock hints at some interesting developments for Adam Brody’s Noah and Justine Lupe’s Morgan in Nobody Wants This Season 2.

The neighborhood’s mix of suburban charm and cultural diversity could mean Noah is getting more involved in his community, while Morgan might be exploring new social circles or personal changes.

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody are set to return as Joanne and Noah, the central couple in the series. Season 2 will bring back Sherry Cola and D'Arcy Carden as Joanne’s friends, Ashley and Ryann. New cast members include Leighton Meester, Arian Moayed, Miles Fowler, and Alex Karpovsky.

Meester, who is married to Adam Brody, will play Abby, Joanne’s middle school rival turned Instagram influencer. She and Bell previously worked together on Veronica Mars.

Moayed, known for his role as Stewy Hosseini in Succession, will play a new character connected to Joanne’s sister, Morgan (played by Justine Lupe). Karpovsky, best known for Girls, joins as a rabbi at Noah’s temple.

Filming for Nobody Wants This Season 2 started in early March and is expected to wrap on April 30, 2025. The production has used several locations across Los Angeles, including Harold A. Henry Park, Wilshire Boulevard Temple in Koreatown, the Audrey Irmas Pavilion, Hollywood, Studio City, and Sherman Oaks.

Nobody Wants This debuted to strong viewership, leading to a quick renewal. The first season included several cast reunions for Kristen Bell, including D'Arcy Carden and Ryan Hansen. Season 2 continues that trend with the addition of Leighton Meester.

With new showrunners Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan, the series is aiming to maintain audience interest with a shorter gap between seasons.

Netflix has seen drops in viewership for other returning shows like The Diplomat and The Recruit, largely due to delays in production. Nobody Wants This hopes to avoid this issue by returning later this year.