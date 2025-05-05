Paul Feig Defends Blake Lively; Calls Online Outrage Over Another Simple Favor Drama 'Boring' and Misguided

Director Paul Feig is standing by Blake Lively as online discussions continue around her legal battle with Justin Baldoni and behind-the-scenes rumors from the film Another Simple Favor. In a recent interview with Esquire, Feig defended Lively’s professionalism and addressed public misconceptions about the film industry.

Feig called Blake Lively an “amazing collaborator” and said it's frustrating that people have no idea about how movies are made. He also commented on the online backlash, saying that when people on the internet get upset about something, they often don’t know what they’re talking about.

Feig criticized the wave of outrage culture on social media, mentioning that it distracts from real issues. “Outrage is the most boring emotion humans have these days,” he told Esquire. “When it’s towards something meaningful, that’s great. But people get outraged at everything. It’s like, this is what you’re angry about? There’s other things to be outraged about, please, go and help make the world a better place.”

His comments come after months of speculation and online discussions surrounding Lively’s legal dispute with Baldoni. He co-starred and directed It Ends With Us, which is based on the Colleen Hoover novel.

In December, Blake Lively filed a letter with the California Civil Rights Department, accusing Justin Baldoni of s*xual harassment during the production of It Ends With Us. She also alleged that Baldoni had launched a smear campaign against her ahead of the film’s release in August.

Following that, Baldoni sued The New York Times, Lively, and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds. The case continues to receive public and media attention, with many in Hollywood choosing to stay silent. However, Feig has shown continued support for Lively.

Feig has worked with Lively on both A Simple Favor films, and he has been consistent in his praise. In a December post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote: “All I can say is she’s one of the most professional, creative, collaborative, talented and kind people I’ve ever worked with. She truly did not deserve any of this smear campaign against her. I think it’s awful she was put through this.”

