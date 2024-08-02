Richard Simmons' Family Slams Pauly Shore's Claims Amid Biopic Plans; Here’s What We Know

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Following the recent death of fitness icon Richard Simmons, his family has taken a strong stance against actor Pauly Shore's plans for a biopic about the beloved workout guru. Simmons, who died on July 13, had expressed his feelings about the film before his death.

In a January social media post, he expressed his concerns directly, writing, "You may have heard they may be doing a movie about me with Pauly Shore. I have never given my permission for this movie. So don’t believe everything you read."

Despite Simmons' objections, Pauly Shore has expressed his intention to proceed with the film project. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Shore stated, "I don’t even know if that was him tweeting the whole time. I don’t know who that was." Simmons' family reacted strongly to Shore's comments.

Richard Simmons' family, particularly his brother Lenny, has sharply reacted to Shore's remarks. Lenny Simmons issued a statement refuting Shore's claims saying that he has not texted, emailed, or called Pauly with anything, not even to wish him good luck, as Pauly has stated many times.

He shared that Simmons meticulously crafted his social media messages himself and that Dicky absolutely wrote his own posts. He worked on them a week ahead of time, going over them several times to ensure they conveyed the correct message.

Simmons' staff confirmed the authenticity of Lenny's statement to Fox News Digital, stating that the family opposes Shore's film project.

Pauly Shore had shown admiration for Simmons' work. He paid tribute to Simmons on his death day, writing, "I just got word like everyone else that the beautiful Richard Simmons has passed. I hope you’re at peace and twinkling up in the heavens." Shore also revealed that he made a short film about Simmons titled The Court Jester, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

Shore has stated that his intention with the biopic is to honor Simmons, saying in January that his starting point has always been love and it has never been vindictive. He wanted him to sprinkle some pixie dust on this and say, 'Go for it, Pauly.' He said he wanted to pay tribute to him.

