Sandra Oh Opens Up About Potentially Returning to Grey's Anatomy: 'I Can't Stress to You Enough...'

Sandra Oh, best known for her portrayal of Dr. Cristina Yang on Grey’s Anatomy, is softening her stance on returning to the hit medical drama. After firmly ruling out a comeback for years, the actress now admits she is giving it more thought. In a recent interview, Oh reflected on her departure, her connection to the character, and the ongoing love fans have for Cristina Yang.

Oh, 53, played Cristina Yang for ten seasons before exiting the show in 2014. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she acknowledged how deeply she processed leaving the series: "For the longest time, it has always been a hard no. And it's just... I don't know. I just don't know." While she still doesn’t feel a personal need to return, she recognizes the audience’s emotional attachment to the character: "That’s the part that makes me just go, hmmm." She added "When you finish something, it's a deep process... I just cannot tell you... I can't stress to you enough how consciously I tried to fully process leaving.”

The Killing Eve star explained that she took her decision to leave Grey’s Anatomy "very, very seriously", feeling she had done all she could with the role. "I really, really felt I did my job," she shared. "Not many actors get to create a full character, live through their life, and then make the choice to close their story."

Oh credited the show's writers for handling her departure with care and ensuring Cristina’s exit felt meaningful. Though she has physically left the series, her character remains present through references in dialogue, texts, and letters—an approach Oh supports: "I am glad for the show to use the character as they see fit. Absolutely."

While Oh previously dismissed the idea of returning, she now acknowledges how much Cristina still resonates with fans. Her former co-star Kevin McKidd, who plays Dr. Owen Hunt, has also expressed his hope for Cristina’s return, believing there’s unfinished business between their characters. Though a comeback remains uncertain, Oh’s shifting perspective offers a glimmer of hope for Grey’s Anatomy fans longing to see Cristina Yang back at Grey Sloan Memorial.

