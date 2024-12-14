Sean Diddy Combs Abandons Effort to Secure Bail Amid Racketeering and Trafficking Charges, Will Remain Jailed Until 2025 Trial: Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of drugs and sexual abuse.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has voluntarily dropped all efforts to be released on bail and will remain behind bars until his scheduled May 5, 2025, trial on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. People reported the update on December 14, citing new court documents.

The disgraced music mogul was indicted by a grand jury in September, shortly before he was arrested at an NYC hotel on September 16. A 14-page federal indictment unveiled the following day accused the rapper of using his money and celebrity status to abuse, threaten, and coerce women into fulfilling his sexual desires for decades, per ABC.

Diddy has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to the charges. He, however, was denied bail three times on separate occasions by different judges and remains detained at Brooklyn’s infamous Metropolitan Detention Center.

Most recently, federal judge Arun Subramanian ruled that “no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of the community” if the Bad Boy Records founder is released, per legal documents cited by Us Weekly.

The day before Combs abandoned his bail bid, he was accused of sexual assault by three more alleged victims, the outlet confirmed on December 12. According to the court documents obtained by the publication, the anonymous victims claimed that Diddy drugged and sexually assaulted them, with the earliest claim in the documents dating back to 2019.

Two of the accusers alleged that they went to hotels with the music mogul, while one claimed they were assaulted at his Hamptons home.

One alleged victim, per Us, claimed that Diddy told them going to the police would make them look like idiots, as he would easily get away with any accusation because of his star power. Per the lawsuit, the alleged victims did not come forward with their stories sooner due to fear and humiliation.

Us also reported Diddy’s legal team's reaction to the latest filings against their client. His attorneys reportedly slammed the allegations as lies and affirmed their intent to prove them wrong in court and seek sanctions against every “unethical lawyer” who filed fictional claims against him.

The Grammy winner’s lawyers, in a previous statement, asserted their belief in the judicial process while claiming that Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone—adult or minor, man or woman.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with assault or abuse of any kind, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

