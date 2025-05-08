That's So Raven Actor Rondell Sheridan Hospitalized With Pancreatitis; Asks Fans to Donate for Medical Bills

Rondell Sheridan is suffering from a severe case of pancreatitis, and he has been hospitalized twice since April. Known for playing Victor Baxter on That's So Raven, the actor turned to his fans on Wednesday to ask for donations for his medical bills.

In a video shared from a hospital bed, Sheridan, 65, revealed that he has set up a GoFundMe page so that his fans can donate money for his treatments. He also revealed that he has not been able to work due to his sickness and has been struggling financially.

The actor, visibly emotional, revealed that he is trying to raise 35,000 USD, of which 25,000 USD have already been raised.

The actor's friend Isabel Beyoso helped him set up the GoFundMe page. In a note explaining the actor's condition, he wrote, "Rondell Sheridan because he has been admitted to the hospital twice in the last month due to an extremely severe case of pancreatitis."

"He has not been able to work since April 12, 2025 and will not be able to return to work for the unforeseeable future," she continued.

Doctors have not been able to determine how much time the actor will take to recover. Sheridan said in the video that he just has to wait for the inflammation to go down. Medical teams are monitoring him closely, but are limited in what they can do. Currently, the actor is bedridden.

"Every little bit helps, and he appreciates you immensely," Beyoso concluded.

Sheridan has played pivotal roles in The Jamie Foxx Show, Kenan & Kel, Cousin Skeeter, and A Different World. He also acted in That's So Raven spinoffs Cory in the House and Raven's Home.

