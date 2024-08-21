The Heartland Massacre: 5 Details About The Real Buckner Family Case

Disclaimer: This article contains mentions of murder and violence.

The Buckner family massacre is one of the most horrific mass murders to have ever taken place in the history of Missouri, USA. The family was murdered in their home in Licking, Missouri. This gruesome act of violence shook the local community to the core and left a deep scar on them.

On September 25, 1987, the Buckner family, which included Steve and Jeanette Bucner and their four young children, were brutally murdered in their home by their very own relative, James Schnick, who was married to Steve's sister Julie.

This heinous event is being turned into an upcoming feature by Investigation Discovery called The Heartland Massacre. It is set to air on August 21, 10.00 PM EST.

Here are 5 shocking details about the Buckner family murder:

1. The Crime Scene

On the morning of September 25, 1987, James Schnick entered the Buckner family's house and cold-bloodedly shot all the family members to death, leaving trails of bodies and blood behind him.

As per official descriptions, the crime scene was filled with blood and gore, making it difficult for anyone who saw it, to get it out of their minds.

2. The Manipulation and False Allegation

The convict James Schnick attempted to manipulate and mislead the police by making false allegations. He claimed his 14-year-old nephew, Kirk Buckner, was the one who committed the murder and he just killed Kirk in an attempt to save himself.

Advertisement

However, as the investigation progressed, all the evidence clearly pointed towards Schnick as the killer, rendering his claims invalid.

ALSO READ: Average Joe Season 1 Ending Explained: Who Did Donna Kill And What’s Next For Joe?

3. The Trial and Punishment

In the beginning, Schnick was sentenced to seven counts of first-degree murder, including the Buckner family and his wife Julie, but four of those charges were dismissed before the actual trial. Schnick was convicted of murdering his wife Julie, alongside his two nephews, Kirk and Michael Buckner.

The court initially sentenced Schnick to death for three murder counts but later changed the death sentence to three life sentences without parole in 1992.

4. Impact on The Locality

The Buckner family massacre shook the local community to its core. The impact of the appalling crime lasted longer than anyone could have thought. The people of Licking were devasted and in total disbelief at the atrocity of the murders.

This massacre quickly became the talk of the town and grabbed a lot of media attention throughout the whole country. The tragedy took a deep emotional and mental toll on the residents and left a trauma in their minds.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'It Gets Harder And Harder To Write Science Fiction': James Cameron Addresses The Challenges Of Sci-fi Genre

5. James Schnick’s Death

After being sentenced to life, Schnick spent the remainder of his life behind bars until his death on May 11, 2024, at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking, Missouri. He was 73 at the time of his death, the exact cause of which is unknown as an autopsy is still pending.

His death marked the end of a dark period that had begun with the massacre, providing closure to the bereaving families and the wider community. However, the harrowing memories of his crimes against the Buckner family continue to haunt the community to this day as a stark reminder of the evil act he committed.

About The Show

In the upcoming feature, The Heartland Massacre, which is all set to air on Investigation Discovery, viewers will get to see the background and specifics of this case closely. All the details, including the lives of the victims and the events leading up to the massacre, will be covered.

Advertisement

The episode will include exclusive interviews with law enforcement officers, family members of the victims, and experts who will offer insights into the investigation. Their perspectives are expected to shed some light on how such a horrifying and tragic incident could occur in a seemingly tranquil area.

ALSO READ: Victoria Beckham Gets Her Own Docuseries After Making VIRAL Appearance In David Beckham's Documentary? Find Out